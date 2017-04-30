Norfolk Teen Killed In Accident In Stanton County

A Norfolk teen was killed in a one vehicle traffic accident Saturday night three miles east of Norfolk.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Beau Kellogg, of Norfolk was a rear seat passenger who was ejected from the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 19-year-old Blake Baldwin, of Woodland Park was also ejected and taken to FRHS along with another front seat passenger, 20-year-old Kaleb Eatherton, of Norfolk.

Both Baldwin and Eatherton were cited for minor in possession of alcohol.