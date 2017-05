An 18-year old Norfolk Teen died in a two-vehicle wreck in Knox County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Sara Hubert was struck by 17-year old Josh Rosberg, of Wausa, at about 3:45 p.m. at the Junction of Route 121 and Route 59 after Hubert failed to yield.

Rosberg was wearing a seatbelt while the deceased Hubert was not.

The accident is being investigated by the State Patrol.