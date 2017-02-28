class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218955 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Norfolk Man who beat up grandfather gets sentence of 6-9 years | KTIC Radio

BY Associated Press | February 28, 2017
MADISON, Neb. (AP) _ A 28-year-old Norfolk man has been sent to prison for beating up his grandfather.

According to reports, Brandon Schoen was given six to nine years at his sentencing Monday in Madison.

He’d pleaded guilty to the Sept. 27 assault.

Court records say the victim was 79 at the time. He told officers that his grandson began to “freak out” after an altercation with another family member.

The grandfather says Schoen threw the grandfather’s walker into a television before knocking him down and punching him repeatedly in the face.

Prosecutors say the older man had to undergo reconstructive facial surgery afterward.

