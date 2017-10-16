Norfolk Man Struck By Vehicle At Large Party Near Stanton

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate an early morning incident that critically injured a 20 year old Norfolk man.

Blake Mayers was apparently run over by a vehicle at an outdoor party at a rural residence northeast of Stanton at about 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. He was later taken to FRHS in Norfolk and then later transferred by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with internal injuries.

It is unclear exactly how Mayers was injured and alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor.

The host of the party was cited for allowing underage drinking and the driver of the vehicle that is believed to have struck Mayers has been identified and has yet to be located.

Additional charges are probable for those involved in the incident.