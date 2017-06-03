Norfolk Man Injured In Early Morning Motorcycle Accident

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate an early Saturday morning motorcycle accident that seriously injured the lone occupant on Grandview Drive just north of Old Hwy 8 near the Off Road Ranch.

Thomas Wolf, 40, of Norfolk was southbound on Grandview when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle and entered the east ditch and was ejected.

Wolf was treated at the scene by Norfolk Fire and Rescue and then taken directly to Mercy Medical Center by Life Net medical helicopter.

Speed and alcohol are considered to be contributing factors and Wolf was cited for Suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated-2nd offense and No Motorcycle License.

Wolf was wearing a helmet and the Madison County Sheriff’s office assisted at the scene of the accident that was reported just after 1:30 a.m.