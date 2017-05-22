Norfolk man accused of wire fraud in construction scam

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) _ A 46-year-old Norfolk man has been accused of wire fraud related to a construction scam.

Court records show Bradley Leffers faces seven counts.

His first U.S. District Court hearing is scheduled for June 7 in Lincoln.

Federal prosecutors say Leffers operated a business under the name of Rocklin Steel Buildings from June 2013 through July 2014.

Court documents say Leffers made agreements with at least 14 customers to construct metal buildings on the customers’ properties.

He took down payments and partial payments from them, saying the money would be used to buy building materials.

Prosecutors say Leffers didn’t buy the materials and instead used the nearly $509,000 for himself.