NORFOLK CATHOLIC ADMINISTRATOR TO TAKE ON NEW ROLE IN 2018

After 27 years as principal Jeff Bellar will be assuming a new role at Norfolk Catholic in 2018. Bellar will continue his current duties as principal and head football coach for the 2017-2018 school year.

In 2018 he will continue to coach the Knights to excellence in football while taking on the role of high school activity director with additional duties in alumni engagement.

Mr. Bellar might be best known for leading the Norfolk Catholic Knights to eight state championships in football. However he is most proud of the successes of the high school academic program during his tenure: “Norfolk Catholic School is a huge part of my life. All aspects of education, spiritually, academically, and extra curricular activities play a role in the formation of children. I have always strived to stress the importance of all facets of church and school. Teachers, administrators, students, and parents all working together for the best result for their children.”

The move comes as Norfolk Catholic High School continues to strengthen its position in Catholic identity and achieve next level success in academics and all facets of the program.

Bellar realizes the importance of having a Catholic educational leader in the administrative role: “In a time of need I was asked to be principal of Norfolk Catholic Jr./Sr. High School. I assumed that role and have fulfilled it to the best of my abilities. When I took the position as principal it was not seen as a draw back to be a coach and not of the Catholic Faith. With the recent focus of the vision of Sacred Heart Parish on greater Catholic identity in our school, I was informed that moving forward, the parish needs the principal to be Catholic and spending full time on the academic program.” (Mr. Bellar currently serves as principal and head football coach.)

Mike Bamsey, chair of the Norfolk Catholic School Advisory Board, shared his excitement for Mr. Bellar’s new role and gratitude many years of service as principal: “Jeff Bellar continues to be a vital part of shaping the direction of Norfolk Catholic after nearly 3 decades as principal. We are looking forward to many more years of thoughtful guidance and enthusiastic energy from Jeff as he moves into another key position in our school’s leadership.” This was echoed by Fr. Dan Andrews, Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish: “Mr. Bellar has given so much to our parish school. I’m tremendously enthused about how his particular skills and large network of relationships will be able to strengthen our overall program as he moves into these new responsibilities in the summer of 2018.”

Norfolk Catholic School President Selection The search for the next principal for Norfolk Catholic High School will commence in late 2017. It will be led by incoming school president Mr. Norm Hale.

***NOTE*** A news leak late Thursday afternoon (3/23/17) quoted “sources” that do not speak for the school or this particular situation. Language was used which suggests that Mr. Bellar is being disparaged by parish leadership for his faith practice. Such an intimation is pure slander. Mr. Bellar is an upstanding Christian man and is held in high esteem as a gentleman by the pastor of the parish and the Norfolk Catholic School Advisory Board.