New Northeast Nebraska wind farm to significantly boost wind power

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A new 160-megawatt wind farm in northeast Nebraska is expected to boost wind power to about 40 percent of the Omaha Public Power District’s electricity generation by the end of 2019.

According to reports, OPPD President Tim Burke told the utility’s board of directors on Thursday that NextEra Energy Resources will build the Sholes Wind Energy Center in Wayne County. Burke says the utility will purchase the electricity generated from the farm.

The project is expected to boost the utility’s overall renewable generation to more than 1,000 megawatts, which includes hydropower OPPD purchases from the Western Area Power Administration and landfill gas it extracts from the Douglas County landfill.

OPPD says that renewables made up about 400 megawatts of the utility’s generation power last year.