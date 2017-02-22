New Nebraska Dairy Princess Crowned in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Nebraska – Marta Pulfer, a 17-year-old from Wayne, Nebraska, was crowned the Nebraska Dairy Princess during the annual Nebraska State Dairy Convention in Columbus Feb. 21.

Pulfer is the daughter of Kent and Jodi Pulfer, and is a senior at Wayne High School. Her role as princess will be to make public appearances to help people understand the dedication of dairy farm families to their cows, their land and the milk they produce. Midwest Dairy Association sponsors the dairy princess program on behalf of Nebraska’s dairy farm families.

The new princess was a state delegate to the National 4-H Dairy Conference and has shown dairy, horses, dogs and cats at the Wayne County Fair, along with exhibiting dogs and a veterinary science project on dairy reproduction at the Nebraska State Fair. Her school involvement has included speech, music, cross-country and National Honor Society, and she is active in her church.

Pulfer plans to attend Texas A&M University next fall to earn a degree in biomedical engineering while pursuing pre-veterinary medicine.

The Nebraska Dairy Princess receives a scholarship from Midwest Dairy Association.