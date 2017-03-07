Nebraska Senators Advance Telehealth Coverage Parity Bill

Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would require insurers to treat telehealth services the same as in-person services for coverage purposes.

Senators gave the measure first-round approval on Monday with a 34-0 vote.

Telehealth services allow doctors and patients to connect remotely through the internet or by phone. Many doctors have already embraced the technology, but some have been reluctant because they don’t know whether insurers will reimburse them.

Supporters say the legislation extends a requirement to private insurers that’s already in place for Medicaid. Advocates for an insurance group say most carriers have been looking to provide the coverage anyway.

Two more votes are required before the legislation goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.