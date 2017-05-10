Nebraska Report Says Tax Receipts Fell Short; Some Disagree

Nebraska’s revenue department says state revenue fell below expectations in April, but a tax policy group says the report doesn’t use the newest available numbers.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that net tax receipts totaled $478 million in April, which is more than 10 percent below a state forecast that was certified in February.

The OpenSky Policy Institute says that report doesn’t consider a newer state forecast that was approved last month but hasn’t yet been certified. When the April estimates are factored in, OpenSky says revenue was actually 2 percent higher than expected.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, urged senators not to be misled. The department is a part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration. Ricketts has said more budget cuts are needed.