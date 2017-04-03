class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226536 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Passes Bill To Create "Choose Life" License Plates

Nebraska Passes Bill To Create “Choose Life” License Plates

BY AP | April 3, 2017
Sen. Tommy Garrett of Bellevue holds a proposed Choose Life license plate design in his office in the Nebraska Capitol on Friday, March 18, 2016, in Lincoln, Neb. Garrett is seeking legislative approval to offer the plates through the Department of Motor Vehicles with a $5 fee that would go toward prenatal care. Twenty-nine other states offer similar plates. (AP Photo/Anna Gronewold)

Nebraska residents will be able to display their opposition to abortion on their license plates under a bill passed by the state Legislature.

Senators voted 35-5 Monday to send a bill creating “Choose Life” license plates to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign it.

The plates will cost $5 more than standard license plates, and revenue will supplement federal funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Senators who opposed the bills say controversial speech does not belong on state-issued license plates. They say people who want the plates should get bumper stickers or pay to create organizational plates instead.

Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus says the vote clears the way for more battles over speech on license plates and will waste the Legislature’s time.

