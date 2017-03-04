class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219856 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Passes Bill Extending Military Plates To Reservists

BY Associated Press | March 4, 2017
Members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force Reserves will qualify for military honor license plates under a bill passed by the Nebraska Legislature.

 
Senators voted 46-1 Friday on the bill sponsored by Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse. It would create five new license plate designs.

 
Watermeier says the bill will honor reservists who have served their country.

 
Officers of the United States Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also could apply for the plates.

 
Veterans and active members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard already qualify for military honor plates. The plates cost the same as standard license plates.

