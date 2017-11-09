class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271179 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Moves Closer To Executing Jose Sandoval | KTIC Radio

Nebraska Moves Closer To Executing Jose Sandoval

BY Nebraska Dept. of Corrections | November 9, 2017
Jose Sandoval returns to the Madison County jail after his sentencing hearing recessed for lunch Thursday Dec. 16, 2004 at the Madison County Courthouse in Madison, Neb. Evidence has been presented in Madison County District Court to help a three-judge panel determine whether to sentence him to death or life in prison for his role in the U.S. Bank murders on Sept. 26, 2002 in Norfolk, Neb. (AP Photo/Norfolk Daily News, Dennis Meyer)

Today, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott R. Frakes provided Jose Sandoval,  notice of the substances to be employed in Sandoval’s execution by lethal injection .

No date has been set for the execution. The Nebraska Administrative Code (NAC) Title 69, Chapter 11, requires the director to provide notice to the condemned inmate at least 60 days prior to the Attorney General’s request to the Nebraska Supreme Court for an execution warrant.

The following substances will be administered intravenously in the following order: 1) Diazepam; 2) Fentanyl Citrate; 3) Cisatracurium Besylate and 4) Potassium Chloride.

NDCS is in possession of the substances identified above, which have been tested according to NAC Title 69, Chapter 11.

Sandoval was sentenced to death on five counts of first degree murder in Madison county. He is housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

