Nebraska Moves Closer To Executing Jose Sandoval

Today, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott R. Frakes provided Jose Sandoval, notice of the substances to be employed in Sandoval’s execution by lethal injection .

No date has been set for the execution. The Nebraska Administrative Code (NAC) Title 69, Chapter 11, requires the director to provide notice to the condemned inmate at least 60 days prior to the Attorney General’s request to the Nebraska Supreme Court for an execution warrant.

The following substances will be administered intravenously in the following order: 1) Diazepam; 2) Fentanyl Citrate; 3) Cisatracurium Besylate and 4) Potassium Chloride.

NDCS is in possession of the substances identified above, which have been tested according to NAC Title 69, Chapter 11.

Sandoval was sentenced to death on five counts of first degree murder in Madison county. He is housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.