Nebraska man sentenced in wire fraud and tax cases

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on March 23, 2017, United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Alan Ostrander, 45 years old of Omaha, Nebraska, to five years’ probation following his guilty pleas to criminal charges of wire fraud and willful failure to file tax returns. The federal prosecution stemmed from actions by Mr. Ostrander while he managed the Big Drive Cattle feed yard near Fullerton NE during 2009 and 2010. Ostrander must pay restitution of $27,876 to Elkhorn Valley Packing for selling its cattle but not paying over to it the proceeds of the sale, and must pay restitution of $20,800 to the former owners of Big Drive Cattle for converting its funds to his own use. Ostrander must also cooperate with the Internal Revenue Service in the determination, calculation, and collection of taxes owed by him for the years 2009 and 2010.

“The term voluntary compliance means that each of us is responsible for filing a tax return when required and for paying the correct amount of tax,” said Karl Stiften, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation for Nebraska. “This responsibility should not be taken lightly.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.