Nebraska Lawmakers Torn On Ending Some Mandatory Minimums

Nebraska lawmakers are divided on a bill that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for people convicted of crimes including drug possession, assaulting a police officer and distributing child pornography.

Senators on Tuesday began debating the measure proposed by Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha. He says mandatory minimum penalties prevent judges from using discretion when sentencing.

Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha says mandatory minimums discourage good behavior. Mandatory minimums allow prisoners to serve their full sentence and leave prison without participating in rehabilitative programs.

Opponents including Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln say crimes now subject to mandatory minimums are serious and deserve harsh penalties. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and other prosecutors also oppose the bill.