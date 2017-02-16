Nebraska Governor Ricketts Set To Speak At CPAC 2017

The American Conservative Union (ACU) announced that Nebraska’s 40th Governor, Pete Ricketts will speak at this February’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the National Harbor, outside of DC. Ricketts has been an advocate for fiscal responsibility, tax relief, and protecting American farmers and ranchers. In addition to his duties as governor, he is a director for the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs and the founder of Drakon LLC, which supports entrepreneurs and startup companies. Prior to winning Nebraska’s 2014 gubernatorial race, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Ameritrade.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp said, “Nebraska’s recent economic successes are directly related to Gov. Ricketts bold leadership and steadfast commitment to defending the conservative principles we share. Gov. Ricketts will remind the thousands of activists who attend CPAC about the importance of strong families and the profound effect they can have on the most significant policy discussions happening in America today.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said, “Republican Governors across the nation are successfully leading state-level efforts to reshape tax and economic policy based on conservative principles. I am honored to join CPAC to share with fellow conservatives about how Nebraska is growing, and leading the charge in making state government more effective, more efficient, and more customer-focused.”

CPAC 2017 will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at the National Harbor in Maryland, February 22nd through the 25th. We are happy to announce that Governor Ricketts will be speaking at CPAC this year as the theme is “We the People: Reclaiming America’s Promise.” For more information about CPAC, or to register as an attendee or as media, please visit http://cpac.conservative.org/.