class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268463 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska economic development head leaving for job at NPPD | KTIC Radio

Nebraska economic development head leaving for job at NPPD

BY Associated Press | October 27, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska economic development head leaving for job at NPPD
Courtesy Governor's Office

Nebraska’s top economic development official is leaving her job to become a lobbyist for the Nebraska Public Power District.

Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Courtney Dentlinger will step down December 1 to become the public power district’s government affairs manager.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced the change Friday and praised Dentlinger for her work in state government.

Ricketts says he has already begun a search for a new economic development director. He says Dentlinger’s team played a key role in attracting major businesses to the state. The state also won the Governor’s Cup for the most economic development projects per capita during her tenure.

Dentlinger has led the Department of Economic Development since January 2016.  She previously served as the founding director of the Norfolk Area Economic Development Council.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: