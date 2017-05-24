class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238056 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Cattlemen To Host Beef Fun Run In West Point

BY staff | May 24, 2017
The Nebraska Cattlemen will host a Beef Fun Run in West Point on Wednesday, June 7 at Neligh Park and the Cuming County Fairgrounds.

 

Proceeds will go towards the Nebraska Cattlemen PAC and the Wayne and Cuming County food pantries.

 

The run will start at 6:30 a.m. Entry cost is $35 and registration forms and waivers are at the NC website.

 

You can register the day of the event at the Nielsen Community Center.

 

Door prizes will be drawn and Beef t-shirts will be given to all participants.

 

Contact Mackenzie Johnston at mjohnston@necattlemen.org for more information.

