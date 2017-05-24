Nebraska Cattlemen To Host Beef Fun Run In West Point

The Nebraska Cattlemen will host a Beef Fun Run in West Point on Wednesday, June 7 at Neligh Park and the Cuming County Fairgrounds.

Proceeds will go towards the Nebraska Cattlemen PAC and the Wayne and Cuming County food pantries.

The run will start at 6:30 a.m. Entry cost is $35 and registration forms and waivers are at the NC website.

You can register the day of the event at the Nielsen Community Center.

Door prizes will be drawn and Beef t-shirts will be given to all participants.

Contact Mackenzie Johnston at mjohnston@necattlemen.org for more information.