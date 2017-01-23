class="single single-post postid-210199 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
N-U Officials In West Point Monday Afternoon

BY staff | January 23, 2017
Courtesy of UNL

University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green will be at the Nielsen Center in West Point on Monday, January 23 from 2 to 3:30 to introduce  Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm and Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman.  NU President Hank Bounds may also be in attendance.

Nebraska Extension Educator Debra Schroeder says they’ll also discuss the ongoing budget concerns facing the university.

Coffee and cookies will be served.  Please RSVP to cuming-county@unl.edu or call 402-372-6006 if possible.  But you can show up Monday anyway if you fail to pre-register.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
