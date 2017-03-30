More Relief Being Raised In Northeast Nebraska For Kansas Fire Victims

A group from northeast Nebraska plans to make a second trip tothe Ashland, Kansas area with relief items for those hit hard by wildfires.

The ranchers need assistance getting their livelihood taken care of – their livestock. They’ve lost homes, barns, machine sheds, equipment, vehicles and more.

Donations are being accepted until April 7th. Items include things like hay, milk replacer, vet supplies, fencing materials, stock tanks, feeders, oil, shop tools, yard supplies, bottled water, gift cards and monetary donations for the transportation of donations.

Contact Dave Gaer at 1-308-737-0050 or Trevor Hasenkamp at 1-402-369-0932 for more information.