class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231605 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
More Details Available In Bancroft Bank Robbery | KTIC Radio

More Details Available In Bancroft Bank Robbery

BY staff | April 25, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
More Details Available In Bancroft Bank Robbery

New information has been released concerning last week’s robbery of First Bank of Bancroft.

 

According to KTIV.com, documents filed in federal court indicate 38-year-old Jeffrey Bonneau was wearing a motorcycle helmet, camouflage clothing and blue gloves when he demanded that a bank teller give him cash.

 

He then fled on an ATV, followed by a bystander who alerted law enforcement to his location.  According to an FBI agent,  Bonneau fired a gun at least once into the air when found by law enforcement.

 

Bonneau suffered a broken pelvis after crashing his ATV while attempting to escape and was taken into custody.

 

He remains hospitalized.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: