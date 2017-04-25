More Details Available In Bancroft Bank Robbery

New information has been released concerning last week’s robbery of First Bank of Bancroft.

According to KTIV.com, documents filed in federal court indicate 38-year-old Jeffrey Bonneau was wearing a motorcycle helmet, camouflage clothing and blue gloves when he demanded that a bank teller give him cash.

He then fled on an ATV, followed by a bystander who alerted law enforcement to his location. According to an FBI agent, Bonneau fired a gun at least once into the air when found by law enforcement.

Bonneau suffered a broken pelvis after crashing his ATV while attempting to escape and was taken into custody.

He remains hospitalized.