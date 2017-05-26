More classes coming up at NECC

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College in Norfolk will hold another one-session Heartsaver Adult CPR and AED class in June.

The non-credit class, with course number HLTH 5140/17S & CRN #70135 will meet Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., in the Arlo Wirth building, Room 103, on the Northeast campus in Norfolk.

This is a modular CPR course that teaches how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies including cardiac arrest and choking for responsive and non-responsive adults. The application and use of the automated, electronic defibrillator (AED) is also included.

This course is designed for the general public. A book is available in the Northeast College Store.

Cost of the class, with Landon Grothe the instructor, is $40.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

NORFOLK – A Heartsaver Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid course will be offered at Northeast Community College in Norfolk in June.

The course (HLTH 5100/17S & CRN #70126) will be held Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Arlo Wirth building, Room 101.

The Heartsaver Pediatric First Aid CPR AED course teaches child care providers and others to respond to and manage illnesses and injuries in a child or infant in the first few minutes until professional help arrives.

The course covers the four steps of first aid and first aid skills such as finding the problem, stopping bleeding, bandaging and using an Epinephrine pen, as well as child CPR AED, infant CPR and optional modules in adult CPR AED, child mask, infant mask and Asthma Care Training for Child Care Providers.

The course is designed to meet the regulatory requirements for child care workers. A book is available in the Northeast College Store, (402) 844-7140.

Cost for the course, with Bradley Korth the instructor, is $80.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.