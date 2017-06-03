More Charges Filed Against Oakland Man

More charges were filed this week against 48-year-old Jody Olson, of Oakland, Nebraska.

Olson was previously charged as an accessory and charged with 2nd degree murder in the March slaying of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock, of Bancroft.

Warnock’s body was found March 11 in the rubble of his home north of Bancroft.

Court documents filed this week in West Point charged Olson with second degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first degree arson and accessory to a felony.

Olson’s son, 27-year-old Derek Olson faces the same charges plus a count of cruelty to animals. He was charged in April.