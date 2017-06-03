class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240014 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
More Charges Filed Against Oakland Man | KTIC Radio

More Charges Filed Against Oakland Man

BY AP/Staff | June 3, 2017
More charges were filed this week against 48-year-old Jody Olson, of Oakland, Nebraska.

 

Olson was previously charged as an accessory and charged with 2nd degree murder in the March slaying of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock, of Bancroft.

 

Warnock’s body was found March 11 in the rubble of his home north of Bancroft.

 

Court documents filed this week in West Point charged Olson with second degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first degree arson and accessory to a felony.

 

Olson’s son, 27-year-old Derek Olson faces the  same charges plus a count of cruelty to animals. He was charged in April.

 

 

