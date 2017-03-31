Mental tests ordered for co-defendant in Northeast Nebraska slaying

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ One of the men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska’s Dakota County will undergo psychiatric examinations to determine whether he’s competent to stand trial.

According to reports, a judge ordered Andres Surber to be examined at the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln within 30 days.

Surber’s attorney had requested the examination. Court records say Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, both of Wakefield, have pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges.

Authorities say they shot to death 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.

Parts of his body were found in a car and in a creek about 4 miles away.

Authorities say Surber and Galvan-Hernandez had gone to Kubik’s home Nov. 1 and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.