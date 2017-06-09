Medical Classes to be held at NECC later this month

Northeast to offer first aid course

NORFOLK – The Allied Health Division at Northeast Community College will offer a course in general first aid later this month.

Heartsaver First Aid (HLTH 5105/17S & CRN #70141) will be held Wednesday, June 28, from 6-10 p.m., in the Arlo Wirth Building, Room 101.

The First Aid teaches how to manage illness and injuries in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. Course content includes general principles, medical emergencies and injury emergencies. This course is designed for anyone who wants to learn these important lifesaving skills, and for those who have a duty to respond to a first aid or cardiac emergency because of job responsibilities or regulatory requirements. A Heartsaver First Aid certification card will be issued upon successful completion.

Cost of the course, with Bradley Korth the instructor, is $40.

The textbooks is available at the Hawks Shop, (402) 844-7140, which is located in the Student Center on the Norfolk campus.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

Northeast Community College to offer BLS for healthcare provider session

NORFOLK – The Allied Health Division at Northeast Community College will offer another Heart Code – BLS for Healthcare Provider Online & Skills Session course, beginning soon.

The first portion of this course (HLTH 5300/17S & CRN #70137) is web-based and is available on-line

24 hours a day. The skills session meets Wednesday, June 28, from 6-10 p.m., in the Ag/Allied Health building, Room 135, on the Norfolk campus.

The Basic Life Support course is designed to provide a wide variety of healthcare professionals the ability to recognize life-threatening emergencies, provide CPR, use an AED, and relieve choking. This course is designed for the first time or renewal certification and has two parts for completion.

Part 1 provides a flexible alternative to classroom training. Part 2 is a skills session where hands on practice and competency testing are completed with a Certified AHA Instructor. When online Part 1 is completed, students will register for the Skills Sessions. Participants are to bring their online completion certificate (Part 1 completed within the last 60 days) to the Skills Session for which they have registered.

Online key codes for Part 1 are available at the Hawks Shop in the Student Center on the Norfolk campus, (402) 844-7140. NOTE: Participants need to bring their AHA Part 1 Health Care Provider Online Course Completion Certificate to be admitted to the Skills Session. No textbook is required for this class.

Cost of the class, with Trever O’Brien the instructor, is $40.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

Northeast Community College to offer online and skills heartsaver course

NORFOLK – The Allied Health Division at Northeast Community College will offer additional Heart Code – Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid On-line Skills Sessions.

Three testing sessions – Heartsaver CPR/AED/First Aid (HLTH 5130/17S & CRN #70140); Heartsaver CPR/AED – Adult, Infant and Child (HLTH 5150/17S & CRN #70138); Heartsaver First Aid (HLTH 5105/17S & CRN #70139) will be held Wednesday, June 28, from 6-10 p.m. in the Ag/Allied Health building, Room 135, on the Norfolk campus.

The Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid course CPR/AED (testing sessions will cover any of the combinations as listed above) – teaching rescuers to recognize and treat cardiac arrest and choking for adults, children and infant victims, use an AED and First Aid – teaching management of certain environmental reactions; allergic reactions, cuts, wounds, bites, and various situations requiring treatments.

The on-line course is designed for the first time or renewal certification. This course is accessible 24 hours a day and provides a flexible alternative to classroom training for the course itself. After completing this course, students are eligible to register for the testing session. Online key codes for Part 1 (online course) are available at the Hawks Shop in the Norfolk campus Student Center, (402)-844-7140. Students will need to bring their AHA Online Course Completion Certificate (within 60 days) to be admitted to the Skills Testing Session. No textbook is required for this class.

Cost of the testing session, with Trever O’Brien the instructor, is $40.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.