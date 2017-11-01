McDermott to Retire from the Fair



The Nebraska State Fair Board today announced that Joseph McDermott, Executive Director of the Nebraska State Fair, plans to retire from the Fair. McDermott has been employed by the Fair for thirty years, serving for the past nine years as Executive Director. Since overseeing the move of the



Fair from Lincoln to Grand Island in 2010, McDermott has led the organization through eight successful fairs in Grand Island.



McDermott will remain in his current position through the end of 2017, then continue as a consultant to the Board in 2018.



McDermott stated, “It has been an incredible run for the last three decades and especially since the Fair moved to Grand Island. The support of the Fair by the Grand Island community has simply been amazing. We could not have had eight incredibly successful Fairs without the exceptional participation of the citizens of Grand Island and Central Nebraska. I am extremely proud to have been involved with the Fair and our community. However, it is now time to step aside so the Board can bring in a fresh set of eyes to gain a new perspective for the Fair. I very much appreciate the hard work and support of the Board and staff and have enjoyed working with them to ensure a better fair.”



Chris Kircher, Chairman of the Nebraska State Fair Board said, “On behalf of the entire Board, I’d like to congratulate Joseph on his retirement, and thank him for his thirty years of service to the Nebraska State Fair. We’re also very appreciative of Joseph’s willingness to stay on in a consulting role in 2018. This will help provide continuity as we conduct our search for a new Executive Director, and will help ensure an orderly and smooth transition to new leadership. Our goal is to continue and build upon the success and momentum that the Nebraska State Fair has seen in recent years.”

