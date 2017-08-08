class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252539 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Man working at nearby cemetery hit while crossing highway | KTIC Radio

BY Associated Press | August 8, 2017
HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a northeast Nebraska man was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking across a highway.

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. Monday on the south end of Hartington.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Daniel Leise had been working with other volunteers at a nearby cemetery before he was struck by the eastbound vehicle while crossing Nebraska Highway 84.

The Sheriff’s Office says Leise died later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

The office says the vehicle was driven by 72-year-old Alton Halle, also of Hartington.

