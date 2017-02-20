Man killed when semi rammed into his car

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217011 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 20, 2017
Courtesy/MGN. Fatal Crash.

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 23-year-old car driver has died in a collision with a semitrailer on the west side of Fremont.

The accident occurred around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say a westbound car turned north onto U.S. Highway 30 and was struck by the northbound truck.

Police say the car driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name isn’t being released until his family is notified about his death.

The truck driver was identified as 62-year-old Louis Dohmen, of Columbus.

He was treated at Fremont Health Medical Center and released.

The collision is being investigated.

