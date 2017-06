SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 33-year-old man has been fatally shot at a motel in Schuyler.

Reports say officers were sent to the Schuyler Inn a little before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say he was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

His name hasn’t been released.

A person of interest in the case has been identified, but no arrests have been reported.