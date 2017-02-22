Major Winter Storm To Impact Eastern Nebraska And Western Iowa

Put away the suntan lotion and get out the snow shovel. A major winter storm will hit parts of our listening area to end the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that includes the cities of Creighton, Bloomfield, Crofton, Wausa, Verdigre, Niobrara, Hartington, Laurel, Randolph, Coleridge, Neligh, Elgin, Pierce, Plainview, Osmond and Wayne. The warning is in effect from 6 PM Thursday to midnight on Friday. 8 to 12 inches is expected with locally higher amounts in isolated locations. The Wayne area could be the hardest hit with as much as 20 inches predicted by some.

Here in the West Point area, there’s a Winter Storm Watch that includes Colfax, Cuming, Platte and Stanton counties. 4 to 6 inches of snow is expected, ending on Friday evening.

The Omaha metro could see a couple inches of snow.

Woodbury and Ida counties in Iowa are under a winter storm watch with 6 to 10 inches possible.

Check kticradio.com for the latest weather-related closings and cancellations.