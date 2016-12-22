class="single single-post postid-204041 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Madison Couple Killed In Traffic Accident | KTIC Radio

Madison Couple Killed In Traffic Accident

BY staff | December 22, 2016
Home News Regional News
Madison Couple Killed In Traffic Accident

Martin and Norma Deets, of Madison were killed Wednesday evening in a two vehicle accident.

 

Sheriff’s officials say around 6:3 p.m., their minivan was eastbound on 8th Street, trying to turn north on to Highway 81, when it struck the trailer of a northbound semi.  The semi was driven by Calvin Carter, of Sioux Falls, who was not injured.

The Deets couple were pronounced dead at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

The Deets founded the Deets Homestore in Madison in 1961, which later moved to Norfolk.

 

© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: