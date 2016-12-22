Madison Couple Killed In Traffic Accident

Martin and Norma Deets, of Madison were killed Wednesday evening in a two vehicle accident.

Sheriff’s officials say around 6:3 p.m., their minivan was eastbound on 8th Street, trying to turn north on to Highway 81, when it struck the trailer of a northbound semi. The semi was driven by Calvin Carter, of Sioux Falls, who was not injured.

The Deets couple were pronounced dead at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

The Deets founded the Deets Homestore in Madison in 1961, which later moved to Norfolk.