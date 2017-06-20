Lyons Native Killed In Boating Accident In Hawaii

Colonel Kirk R. Slaughter of Honolulu, Hawaii was tragically killed on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in a boating accident at Waianae Boat Harbor in Hawaii.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation (Slaughter Memorials, 265 Radar Hill, Honolulu, HI 96819).

Colonel Slaughter formerly of Lyons, Nebraska was stationed at Fort Shaftner, Hawaii and served as the Deputy Commanding Officer for Operations of the 9th Mission Support Command of the Army Reserve.

Kirk Richard Slaughter was born December 3, 1967 in Pender, NE to Eugene Richard and Sharon Kay (Frey) Slaughter. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. Upon graduating from Lyons High School in 1986, he attended Chadron State College and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, which he used to become a member of the Nebraska State Patrol for several years in the David City area.

Kirk loved sports and participated in football, basketball, track, and baseball in high school; and track in college. When Kirk was not participating in his own athletic endeavors, he was following the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and Nebraska Football. Kirk also had a passion for hunting, fishing, golfing, surfing, and any other activity he could participate in, but he was not necessarily an expert at those activities.

On July 27, 1990, Kirk married his high school sweetheart, Kimrena Brehmer and shared in the joy of her Catholic faith. They made their home in Lyons, NE; David City, NE; Pelham, AL; and recently Fort Shaftner, HI. They were blessed with four children, Allison, Derek, Max, and Zoe. Always as a family, they enjoyed going to football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, and softball games of the kids. He had a talent in cheering on his children and their teams from the stands, as every stadium was aware of Kirk’s presence.

After high school, he joined the Army National Guard and began his military career. While on a support mission to Bosnia, Kirk was offered a full-time position with the Army Reserve, which he and Kim decided would be good for their family. After moving to Alabama, he was deployed to Iraq for a year and earned the Bronze Star. He loved his country and took great pride in achieving the rank of Colonel.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kim; daughters, Allison and Zoe; son, Max all of Fort Shaftner, HI; son, Derek and fiance Haley Brooks of Fort Rucker, AL; mother, Sharon Slaughter of Lyons, NE; brothers, Marty (Amy) of South Sioux City, NE, Rustin (Michelle) of Omaha, NE; grandmother, Kathryn Frey of Lyons, NE; uncle, Lonnie (Carol) Slaughter of Sergeant Bluff, IA; aunt, Pat (Roger) Andersen of Lyons, NE; mother-in-law, Bette Brehmer of Lyons, NE; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and endless friends.

In eternity, Kirk will join his father, Eugene; beloved brother, Scott Eugene; grandparents, Alton “Buck” and Melba Slaughter; grandfather, John W. Frey; uncle, Paul (Barbara) Brewer; and cousin Sherry.