Longtime Northeast faculty/staff members retire

NORFOLK, NE – Four long time members of the Northeast Community College faculty and staff were honored recently during a Retirement Reception.

Harry Lindner, drafting instructor, and Dr. Linda Boullion, music department chair and director of choral music activities, will retire over the summer, while Kathy Stover, registrar, and Barb Soulliere, college store specialist, retired this spring.

Dr. Michael Chipps, president, recognized the honorees during the reception that was held in the College’s Hawks Point dining facility.

“This is always a bittersweet occasion. We are honoring our co-workers and friends as they leave us and head off to explore new and exciting opportunities,” Chipps said. “The four employees being recognized have a combined service of 128-years to Northeast Community College. It certainly will be difficult to replace such talented, knowledgeable and dedicated individuals.”

Lindner is retiring after 39-years of service to Northeast. He began his career at Northeast Technical Community College in 1978 as the architectural drafting instructor, but also served in several other capacities while at the college. Lindner sponsored the drafting club from the beginning and taught karate for 12-years, in addition to self-defense for women; motorcycle safety training; foundations of mathematics and a number of photography and Photoshop classes. He also sponsored archery for five-years.

During his career, Lindner worked for four college presidents, eight deans in his division and three deans from other divisions.

Lindner began working for Otte Construction in Wayne while he was pursuing his education. He was then employed as a draftsman and surveyor’s assistant before he joined the Northeast faculty. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in industrial arts from Wayne State College, where he was on the Dean’s List and was a member of Epsilon Pi Tau and Kappa Delta Pi. He earned a master’s degree from Wayne State College while working at Northeast.

Boullion joined the Northeast faculty in 1986 and served as a vocal music instructor and director of choral organizations. She has been an adjudicator for music contests in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota during her time at the College. She previously taught general and choral music in Iowa, as well as appearing as a guest soloist throughout the state.

Boullion has managed and organized the Northeast Jazz Festival since 2001, the same year she became music department chair. Every year in late March, the two-day festival attracts over 2,000 middle, junior and high school students from several states. She has grown the vocal music program at Northeast, increasing the number of vocal ensembles from two, to when she arrived, to five. Boullion also served as music director on a number of Northeast Community College/Norfolk Community Theatre productions, most recently Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, and Brigadoon.

Boullion has shared her talents with others in teaching lessons, performing with her students and has sung the national anthem at Northeast’s commencement ceremony every spring. In 2009, she received the US Bank Award for Teaching Excellence for full-time faculty.

Boullion earned her masters of music degree, with a concentration in voice, choral music and music education, from Drake University. She earned her doctoral degree in education, with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction, from the University of South Dakota.

Stover began at Northeast Technical Community College in 1980 working in various positions, including mailroom coordinator and registrar coordinator. In 1994, she became registrar assistant. Stover then occupied the position of assistant to the director of enrollment management in 1996, and later that year, she was named registrar.

In 2005, she was honored with a US Bank Great Performer Professional/Managerial Association Award for going above and beyond her responsibilities to bring quality education to students at Northeast Community College.

Stover earned a bachelor of science in organizational management from Concordia College.

Soulliere began employment at Northeast Community College in June 1995, working part-time in the College Store. In 1996, she transferred to become a full-time college store specialist. Throughout her work, she always showed an excellent level of service and job knowledge.

Soulliere earned a diploma from St. Bonaventure High in Columbus.

Stover and Soulliere were unable to attend the reception.