Lonesome River Ranch Gearing Up for 2017 Cattlemen’s Ball

Jeff and Lisa Johnson of Anselmo are making final preparations on the Lonesome River Ranch in Custer County, NE as this year’s Cattlemen’s Ball approaches.

The event is set to take place June 2 and 3. The 2017 theme—4 A Cure—celebrates Custer County’s license plate number and the ultimate goal of eradicating the world from cancer. Their ranch slogan reads “The New Brand from a Legendary Past.”

“Fred, Jeff’s dad, had always wanted to have one. As a lot of people, cancer did affect Fred and Fred did pass away from cancer.” said Lisa. “So when we were approached in June 2015, we took a little while, and then we decided we would have it in memory of Jeff’s dad.”

Entertainment this year features Rodney Atkins and Eric Paslay. Along with the concerts are two days packed with various activities such as a golf tournament, air boat rides, culinary shows, scenic wagon rides, antique tractor show, and magician.

All event proceeds go towards cancer research. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at Russell Abstract and Title in Anselmo or by visiting www.cattlemensball.com.