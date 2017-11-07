class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270641 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Logan Man Killed In Grain Bin Accident | KTIC Radio

Logan Man Killed In Grain Bin Accident

BY AP | November 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Logan Man Killed In Grain Bin Accident
iStock/Thinkstock/KNEB

Authorities say a western Iowa county supervisor has died in a grain bin accident.

Harrison County Sheriff Pat Sears says 63-year-old Russ Kurth, of Logan, died in the bizarre Tuesday morning accident outside a grain bin just north of Missouri Valley.

Sears say Kurth and another person were checking out a door from which corn was leaking on the new bin that had been recently filled. Officials say the door burst open as Kurth and the other man approached, burying Kurth in corn. The other man was able to escape.

Officials say Kurth was pulled from the corn more than an hour after the accident was reported. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Kurth was elected to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors in 2014.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: