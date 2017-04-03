class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226538 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Legislative Committee Could Advance Tax Cut Bill On Tuesday | KTIC Radio

Legislative Committee Could Advance Tax Cut Bill On Tuesday

BY AP | April 3, 2017
Home News Regional News
Legislative Committee Could Advance Tax Cut Bill On Tuesday

A Nebraska legislative committee is close to advancing a tax cut package, but some lawmakers are still objecting to the proposal.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion says the Legislature’s Revenue Committee could vote Tuesday on the legislation. The package would lower the state’s top individual and corporate tax rates, expand an earned income tax credit for low-income residents and change the way agricultural land is valued for tax purposes.

Smith says he wanted to wait at least a day before voting to give senators time to consider several new amendments.

Some senators say they’re not convinced the measure will help stimulate the economy, as supporters contend. The package is partially built on Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recommendations for lawmakers.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: