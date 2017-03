Terry Hejny, director of the Nebraska LEAD Program, a two-year leadership development program in agriculture, received the Agri-Award yesterday at the Triumph of Agriculture Farm and Ranch Machinery Show at the Century Link.

Hejny grew up near Milford on his family’s farm.

The award was handed out during Wednesday’s opening-day luncheon.

The show continues today. It features more than 1,000 exhibitor booths including an exhibit of antique tractors.