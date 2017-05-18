Lawsuit Dismissed In Fremont Costco Case

On July 12, 2016, the Mayor and Fremont City Council declared the South Fremont Industrial Redevelopment Area as blighted and substandard. A lawsuit was filed with the District Court of Dodge County, Nebraska following the declaration. The lawsuit challenged the legality of the declaration of the redevelopment area. The City has maintained that the declaration of blight and substandard complied with the legal requirements of the State of Nebraska.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, the City of Fremont was notified that the plaintiff’s attorney had filed a Motion to Dismiss without prejudice Case# CI 16-366, Jaksha vs City of Fremont, with the District Court of Dodge County. The Order to Dismiss without prejudice was issued today, May 18, 2018.

Mayor of Fremont, Scott Getzschman, said, “We are pleased to hear the decision of the plaintiff to dismiss this case. This paves a clear path for Costco to move forward with their project. The economic impact of this project will affect Fremont, Dodge County, and the State of Nebraska for years to come.”