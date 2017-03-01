class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218983 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Land Purchase Finalized For Fremont Costco Plant | KTIC Radio

Land Purchase Finalized For Fremont Costco Plant

BY staff | March 1, 2017
Courtesy of Costco

Costco has completed its land purchase transaction for its Lincoln Premium Poultry project in Fremont.  Cecilia Harry with the Greater Fremont Development Council issued the following statement:

 

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Costco has completed its land purchase transaction and that it continues to make great headway with state and local authorities on the permitting process,”

 

The 414 acres of land in the south industrial area of Fremont is known as Hills Farm.

 

The Costco processing plant, hatchery and feed mill will mean around a $280 million project, creating an annual economic impact of about $1.2 billion.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
