Kathol named new vice president at Northeast Community College

NORFOLK, NE – Northeast Community College has named Lyle Kathol as its new vice president of educational services. He has been serving as interim vice president since April.

In his new role, Kathol will oversee the Educational Services Division by providing academic leadership, management, strategic direction, policy development, and oversight of five academic divisions – agriculture, math and science; applied technology; business and technology; health and wellness; and humanities, arts and social sciences.

Dr. Michael Chipps, president, said following an extensive search, including multiple interviews with internal and external candidates, Kathol rose to the top as the best person for the Cabinet level position.

“Lyle has earned the title of vice president as he has advanced through the instructional ranks from faculty member to a long-serving dean of the applied technology division. Over his many years of service to Northeast, and even more particularly during the past few months as interim vice-president, he has continually demonstrated his ability to perform well as a member of the senior leadership team.”

Chipps said, “Lyle’s depth of experience and his engaging demeanor will serve him and the College very well as Northeast continues with the implementation of its Vision 2020 strategic plan.”

Kathol has been employed at Northeast for 32-years, beginning as an automotive technology instructor in 1985. In 2001, he was appointed dean of the applied technology division where he supervised 37 full-time and numerous adjunct faculty members in 15 academic programs.

Kathol most recently led the initiative to provide Northeast students with industry certifications through the National Coalition of Certifications Centers (NC3), the Chrysler Career Automotive Program. He has worked with local and regional industry partners and national industry leaders such as the Trane Corporation, Snap-On Tools and Lincoln Electric.

Kathol has also successfully developed Northeast’s electromechanical, wind energy technology, diversified manufacturing and plumbing technology programs. In addition, he was heavily engaged in the creation of the nationally recognized Applied Technology facility on the Norfolk campus, which opened in 2015.

Kathol, a native of Wynot, earned an automotive technology diploma from Northeast Community College and Bachelor of Arts in Education and Master of Science in Education degrees from Wayne State College.

Kathol succeeds John Blaylock, who was promoted to executive vice president earlier this year.