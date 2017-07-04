July 4th Full Of Fun Activities In West Point

It’s a wonderful day in West Point for families.

The Fourth of July is full of activities in West Point, starting off with the fun run/walk hosted by the St. Francis Memorial Hospital rehab department. It was free.

There was also a sand volleyball tournament.

Also the West Point Community Theater presents a melodrama at the theater at “West of West Point” at 3 and 7.

Woodman Life also has a watermelon feast at Neligh park from 4 till 5.

Bounce houses and inflatables are also on hand, hosted by the West Point Beemer One Act Team from 4 till 9.

Beef and pork barbecue sandwiches are hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

A father-son baseball game is at 5 at Anderson Field.

The GACC cheerleaders along with St. Mary’s Youth Group will have face painting , root beer floats, cotton candy and bingo for families.

And it tops off at 10 with a huge fire department.