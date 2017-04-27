class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231937 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Judge Could Rule Soon On Whiteclay Beer Sales | KTIC Radio

Judge Could Rule Soon On Whiteclay Beer Sales

BY AP | April 27, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Judge Could Rule Soon On Whiteclay Beer Sales

Four Nebraska beer stores could learn soon whether they can stay in business near a South Dakota Indian reservation plagued by
alcoholism while they appeal a state regulator’s ruling that could force them to close.

 
A judge may decide as soon as Thursday whether to suspend the ruling against the stores in Whiteclay while they appeal their case. The stores sell millions of cans of beer annually next to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. An attorney for the stores argued Wednesday that his clients can’t stay in business if their licenses expire as scheduled on Sunday.

 
Attorney Andrew Snyder is asking the judge to let the stores automatically renew their licenses, as they have in previous years.
Critics blame the stores for problems on the reservation including high rates of fetal alcohol syndrome.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: