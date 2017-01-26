Iowa experts warn of water contamination

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Fremont area water utilities appear prepared to handle any contamination from a proposed Costco chicken plant, but water experts urge residents not to let their guard down.

According to reports, Costco is looking to create a slaughterhouse in Fremont and develop a regional poultry farming network to provide chicken to its stores.

The retail giant plans to contract with farms to raise around 17 million chickens at a time.

Opponents of the project have warned about possible resulting water contamination.

They point to areas in southeastern United States with similar projects, where chicken manure gets into waterways, killing marine life and threatening businesses.

Des Moines Water Works CEO Bill Stowe says there should be a balance of economic growth and environmental issues “because the water is precious.”