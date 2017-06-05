In-Custody Death Investigation By Omaha Police

The Omaha Police Department is currently investigating an in-custody death. On Monday, June 5, 2017 at 12:36 a.m., officers responded to a radio call to the Bucky’s at 6003 Center Street regarding a disturbance with a person refusing to leave.

The subject involved in this incident has been identified as Zachary N. Bearheels (d.o.b. 10-29-87), from Murdo, South Dakota. Mr. Bearheels’ next of kin have been notified.

Upon arrival at Bucky’s, officers took Mr. Bearheels into custody. Mr. Bearheels was displaying erratic behavior and officers also learned that he had been reported missing by his relatives.

At 1:32 a.m. officers on scene requested assistance from additional officers. At 1:42 a.m., officers requested a rescue squad after a Taser deployment. Mr. Bearheels was transported by Omaha Fire Medics to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress. Mr. Bearheels was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

The investigation is in the early stages. Four officers were involved in the arrest of Mr. Bearheels. One officer has been interviewed; however, the three other officers will be interviewed on Tuesday late in the afternoon.

Per Omaha Police Department policy, officers involved in an in-custody death investigation may be placed on paid administrative leave pending the Officer-Involved Investigations Team and Internal Affairs investigations. All four officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave.

Per state law, a Grand Jury will be convened to investigate the actions of the officers. Any additional information about this incident will be released by the Omaha Police Department Public Information Office.