Ice Storm Warning To End At 7 PM – Then Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has decided to end the Ice Storm Warning at 7 pm Monday night. Then it will be replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 AM Tuesday morning.

Midland University will be closed Tuesday. Check weather/closings tab above for latest weather related closings and delays.

Ice Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 318 PM CST MON JAN 16 2017 ...HAZARDOUS WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO TONIGHT... .AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WEST-CENTRAL IOWA INTO TONIGHT. IAZ043-NEZ015-032>034-042-043-170530- /O.NEW.KOAX.WW.Y.0004.170117T0100Z-170117T0900Z/ /O.EXT.KOAX.IS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-170117T0100Z/ MONONA-THURSTON-STANTON-CUMING-BURT-PLATTE-COLFAX- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...ONAWA...MAPLETON...PENDER...MACY... WALTHILL...WINNEBAGO...STANTON...WEST POINT...WISNER...TEKAMAH... OAKLAND...LYONS...DECATUR...COLUMBUS...SCHUYLER 318 PM CST MON JAN 16 2017 ...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY. * TIMING...PERIODS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING...EVENTUALLY MIXING WITH SLEET AND LIGHT SNOW. THIS WINTERY MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO END LATER TONIGHT. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED. * SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS...ACCUMULATIONS OF SLEET SHOULD BE LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. SNOW AMOUNTS SHOULD BE LESS THAN AN INCH. * IMPACT...TRAVEL WILL REMAIN HAZARDOUS DUE TO ICY ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET, OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

Winter Weather Advisory

