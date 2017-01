Ice Storm Warning Issued For Much Of Eastern Nebraska And Western Iowa

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. It’s from noon Sunday until 3 AM Tuesday. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for southeast Nebraska from 6 AM Sunday through 3 AM Tuesday and for the east central Nebraska and west central to southwest Iowa from 12 PM Sunday through 3 AM Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Nebraska from 6 PM Sunday through 3 AM Tuesday. A quarter inch or more of ice accumulation is possible in the Ice Storm Warning area, with some locations possibly receiving a half inch or more of ice. In the Winter Storm Warning area, a tenth to quarter inch of ice is possible, followed by 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Precipitation will begin by around daybreak near the Kansas border, by around midday near the Interstate 80 corridor, and by late afternoon to early evening in northeast Nebraska. Finish your preparations today, and plan to not travel on Sunday and Monday unless it is an emergency.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 237 PM CST SAT JAN 14 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATION LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA...ALONG WITH SNOW IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... .COLD TEMPERATURES NEAR THE GROUND COMBINED WITH RELATIVELY WARM AND MOIST AIR ALOFT WILL SET THE STAGE FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING RAIN OVER PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. A COMBINATION OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET...AND SNOW WILL AFFECT ALL AREAS AT SOME POINT SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE. IAZ043-055-056-069-079-080-090-091-NEZ015-032>034-042>045-050>053- 065>068-150445- /O.UPG.KOAX.WS.A.0002.170115T1800Z-170117T0900Z/ /O.NEW.KOAX.IS.W.0001.170115T1800Z-170117T0900Z/ MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT- PAGE-THURSTON-STANTON-CUMING-BURT-PLATTE-COLFAX-DODGE-WASHINGTON- BUTLER-SAUNDERS-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SEWARD-LANCASTER-CASS-OTOE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...ONAWA...MAPLETON...MISSOURI VALLEY... WOODBINE...LOGAN...DUNLAP...HARLAN...COUNCIL BLUFFS...GLENWOOD... RED OAK...SIDNEY...HAMBURG...TABOR...FARRAGUT...CLARINDA... SHENANDOAH...PENDER...MACY...WALTHILL...WINNEBAGO...STANTON... WEST POINT...WISNER...TEKAMAH...OAKLAND...LYONS...DECATUR... COLUMBUS...SCHUYLER...FREMONT...BLAIR...DAVID CITY...WAHOO... ASHLAND...YUTAN...OMAHA...BELLEVUE...PAPILLION...LA VISTA... SEWARD...MILFORD...LINCOLN...PLATTSMOUTH...NEBRASKA CITY 237 PM CST SAT JAN 14 2017 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED AN ICE STORM WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TIMING...LIGHT FREEZING RAIN...POSSIBLY MIXING WITH LIGHT SLEET...MAY BEGIN BY AROUND MIDDAY AROUND THE INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR AND AREAS NORTH OF THERE IN THE AFTERNOON. FREEZING RAIN WILL INCREASE IN INTENSITY ON SUNDAY EVENING...CONTINUING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. SOME AREAS MAY SEE A BRIEF CHANGE TO RAIN ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON. PRECIPITATION WILL BECOME FROZEN AGAIN BY SUNDAY EVENING...ENDING AS A DUSTING OF SLEET OR SNOW ON SUNDAY NIGHT. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE. * SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS...A TENTH TO A HALF INCH OF SLEET AND SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE. * IMPACT...HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL DUE TO ICY OR SNOW- PACKED ROADS IS LIKELY. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE VERY SLIPPERY AS WELL. SOME DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE SEVERELY IMPACTED. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS AND WINDS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT ADD TO THE DANGER.