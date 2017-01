Ice Storm Warning Continues For Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

Ice Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 429 AM CST SUN JAN 15 2017 ...PROLONGED FREEZING RAIN EVENT WITH SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATION LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA...ALONG WITH SNOW IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... .COLD TEMPERATURES NEAR THE GROUND COMBINED WITH RELATIVELY WARM AND MOIST AIR ALOFT WILL SET THE STAGE FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING RAIN OVER PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. A COMBINATION OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET...AND SNOW WILL AFFECT ALL AREAS AT SOME POINT SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE. IAZ043-055-056-NEZ015-032>034-042>045-151830- /O.EXT.KOAX.IS.W.0001.170116T0000Z-170117T0900Z/ MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-THURSTON-STANTON-CUMING-BURT-PLATTE-COLFAX- DODGE-WASHINGTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...ONAWA...MAPLETON...MISSOURI VALLEY... WOODBINE...LOGAN...DUNLAP...HARLAN...PENDER...MACY...WALTHILL... WINNEBAGO...STANTON...WEST POINT...WISNER...TEKAMAH...OAKLAND... LYONS...DECATUR...COLUMBUS...SCHUYLER...FREMONT...BLAIR 429 AM CST SUN JAN 15 2017 ...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY... * TIMING...LIGHT FREEZING RAIN...POSSIBLY MIXING WITH LIGHT SLEET WILL BEGIN EARLY THIS EVENING. PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT WITH THE GREATEST INTENSITY OF FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED ON MONDAY MORNING. THE FREEZING RAIN WILL DECREASE IN INTENSITY ON MONDAY AFTERNOON AND MAY END AS A LITTLE SNOW ON MONDAY NIGHT. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE. * SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS...A TENTH TO A HALF INCH OF SLEET AND SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE. * IMPACT...HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL DUE TO ICY OR SNOW- PACKED ROADS IS LIKELY. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE VERY SLIPPERY AS WELL. SOME DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE SEVERELY IMPACTED. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL... KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT... FOOD... AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS AND WINDS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT ADD TO THE DANGER. && $$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 442 AM CST SUN JAN 15 2017 IAZ043-055-056-069-079-080-090-091-NEZ011-012-015>018-030>034- 042>045-050>053-065>068-078-088>093-160045- MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT- PAGE-KNOX-CEDAR-THURSTON-ANTELOPE-PIERCE-WAYNE-BOONE-MADISON- STANTON-CUMING-BURT-PLATTE-COLFAX-DODGE-WASHINGTON-BUTLER- SAUNDERS-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SEWARD-LANCASTER-CASS-OTOE-SALINE- JEFFERSON-GAGE-JOHNSON-NEMAHA-PAWNEE-RICHARDSON- 442 AM CST SUN JAN 15 2017 THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA...WEST CENTRAL IOWA...EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. .DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IS LIKELY TODAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE PLATTE RIVER IN NEBRASKA...AND INTERSTATE 80 IN SOUTHWEST IOWA. THE FREEZING RAIN WILL SPREAD NORTH THIS EVENING INTO WEST CENTRAL IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. FREEZING RAIN INTENSITY WILL INCREASE AFTER MIDNIGHT OVER SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND INTO SOUTHWEST IOWA. LIGHT ICING OF LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH IS EXPECTED DURING THE DAY TODAY, BUT SIGNIFICANT ICING IS POSSIBLE STARTING TONIGHT. THE DETERIORATING WEATHER WILL MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS TRAVEL STARTING TODAY IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA AND SPREADING INTO NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA TONIGHT. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH MUCH OF MONDAY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. SLEET AND SNOW WILL MIX WITH THE FREEZING RAIN IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...EVENTUALLY BECOMING ALL SNOW BY AFTERNOON WITH POTENTIALLY 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW BY MONDAY NIGHT. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ARE EXPECTED SOUTHEAST OF A LINE FROM SIOUX CITY TO COLUMBUS...WITH A NARROW AREA AROUND COLUMBUS TO WAHOO TO FAIRBURY SEEING NEARLY A HALF INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION. ICE ACCUMULATIONS MAY LEAD TO TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES.