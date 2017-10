Hundreds of friends, relatives and listeners attending a Retirement and Appreciation event Sunday for long-time KTIC Sports Director Tom McMahon.

The event was held in the Nielsen Community Center.

McMahon said, “working at KTIC has been the best job of my life.”

Though he plans on retiring in mid-November, McMahon will remain with the West Point radio stations to fill-in for sportscasters Joel Janecek and Jeff Axtell when needed.