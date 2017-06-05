Hubbard Man’s Trial To Begin Tuesday In Iowa Death Of Wife

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday for the trial of a Nebraska man accused of killing his estranged wife in northwestern Iowa.

Court records say 29-year-old Rogelio Morales, of Hubbard, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he killed 21-year-old Margarita Morales on April 19, 2015, in his car near a Sioux City residence. The case has been delayed several times as defense attorneys have repeatedly withdrawn from representing Morales.

Court documents say Morales told investigators a fight broke out when his wife told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship and that she was seeing another man.